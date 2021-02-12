Lewisburg, Pa. – Bucknell University temporarily switched to virtual learning last week after a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus. Since then, cases have continued to increase, with a total of 88 active cases as of today.

There are currently 85 active cases among students and 3 among faculty/staff, according to the University's COVID-19 dashboard. Additionally, nearly 80% of the school's isolation housing is full.

In response, Bucknell University President John C. Bravman outlined additional campus policies in an announcement today. General policies include limiting gatherings to no more than three people, the cancelation of all campus activities and athletics, a no visitor policy on campus, and mandatory masking.

To address dwindling isolation space, only individuals who test positive will be moved to campus isolation. Individuals "identified as close contacts," meaning they were around someone who tested positive, are asked to "remain in their room."

Students living in off campus housing are asked to remain "in their off-campus residence" rather than "University-provided isolation housing throughout their quarantine period," stated Bravman.

"There are currently 88 active cases on campus, and hundreds of students in isolation. These are all potential positives that Bucknell isn't testing because of financial expense; and now that there are so many of them, and they don't even have staff to bring food to them. Meaning these potential positives are literally still using the public dining facilities alongside people who have tested negative and are following COVID guidelines, like me," said Alexander Boyer, a junior at Bucknell.

Boyer also expressed frustration at the University's lack of action to prevent, or impose consequences for, student parties and large gatherings, which usually occur in off campus housing.

Boyer stated that "the Outhouse [an off campus student house] had a gathering of 40+ people at their house with some of those people now known to have had COVID at the time of attending." Boyer also said he was called a homophobic slur and threatened after asking a "drunk partier to wear a mask."

Boyer created a petition on change.org urging the University to mandate a stay in place order and to enforce the university's COVID-19 safety policies like masking, social distancing, and no large gatherings.

Members of the local community and students have expressed concern at the rising cases, quarantine protocols, and feckless behavior of students downtown in the comments on the petition, as well as on local Facebook discussion group.

"I have MS and limit where I go in this town...These college students have no respect for what's happening to others," wrote Cynthia Bowden. Kaia Rendo wrote that her "house of 32 has 20 people who were close contacts and it feels inevitable that I get COVID regardless of how many masks I wear."

The University has asked students to remain on campus for the safety of the local community, and to "avoid going off campus unless absolutely necessary for groceries, health care or the like."

"If you live off campus, I implore you not to host or attend large social gatherings, and to recall local ordinances. We owe it to our neighbors to do whatever we can to help protect our local community," said Bravman in his recent announcement.

Bravman's announcement does mention a Community Responsibility Agreement, but there is no concrete outline of what consequences there are for students who disregard campus recommendations and protocols. According to Boyer, there may not be any consequences at all.

"None of these people [students] are receiving consequences because the University admin is afraid of upsetting the children of their rich, white, decaying donors," he said. The petition created by Boyer has already gained hundreds of signatures.