Pittsburgh, Pa. – Monoclonal antibodies, a COVID-19 treatment given early after coronavirus infection, cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 70% in those most likely to suffer complications of the disease, according to a preliminary analysis of UPMC patients who received the medication compared to similar patients who did not.

A panel of physicians at UPMC in Pittsburgh discussed what they are calling a "transformative" treatment during a press conference on Friday.

Monoclonal—“mono” means “one” and “clonal” means “copy”—antibodies are a type of medication that seeks out the COVID-19 virus in a person’s body and blocks it from infecting their cells and replicating.

“A one-time monoclonal antibody treatment has helped keep our patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital,” said Erin McCreary, Pharm.D., an infectious diseases pharmacist at UPMC and clinical assistant professor in Pitt’s School of Medicine.

Patients who receive the treatment early--within 10 days following a positive test result and mild symptoms, and best within four days--are experiencing fewer COVID-19 symptom complications.

“If given early to high-risk patients, this treatment works to prevent COVID-19-related complications. We look forward to research with next-generation monoclonal antibodies and hope to continue to find safe and effective treatments for our patients,” said McCreary.

The treatment is available to patients who meet the criteria at UPMC facilities throughout the region, including UPMC Williamsport. "Don't delay symptoms, and don't let the cost be a barrier," encouraged Donald Yealy, M.D. (TITLE). "UPMC Health Plan waives all fees for their subscribers, and many other insurers do, too."

UPMC has given monoclonal antibody infusions to more than 1,000 qualifying patients throughout communities that UPMC serves in the past three months. The researchers analyzed data on approximately the first half of those patients to learn how they’re faring since their infusions.

"UPMC in the Susquehanna region has provided this treatment to 35 patients at our infusion center in Williamsport and one patient at the infusion center in Wellsboro," said Rutul Dalal, M.D., medical director, Infectious Disease, UPMC. Dalal spoke with NorthcentralPa.com about monoclonal antibodies in a recent interview.

"Patients may be nervous about the idea of getting this treatment. Like all medications, there is a risk. But the rate of reactions from the medication has been very low in our patients – only a handful have had any reaction at all and none have required hospitalizations," said Dalal, noting that treatment is monitored at all times.

"I would advise most patients to get monoclonal antibody treatment if they qualify – the risk of COVID-19 complications is far higher and much, much worse than the risk of a reaction to the medication," he said.

Since late 2020, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization to three monoclonal antibody treatments—one from Regeneron and two from Eli Lilly—which are given through a one-time IV infusion. This is the same type of emergency authorization given to the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the U.S.

Federal and UPMC guidelines require the antibodies be administered within 10 days of COVID-19 symptom onset. Patients who qualify include those individuals 65 and older, those 55 and older with comorbidities, or adolescents age 12-17 with comorbidities. "Comorbidities include obesity or other conditions including diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or kidney disease," said McCreary.

Reported results

Researchers compared antibody-treated patients’ data to that of a matched set of patients of similar age and health status who had contracted COVID-19 and were eligible for the treatment but did not receive it.

The strongest effect was seen in older patients. Those age 65 and older who received monoclonal antibodies from UPMC were nearly three times less likely to be hospitalized or die in the following month, compared to their untreated counterparts. The results were less pronounced in younger populations, but overall, more positive results were seen in those who received monoclonal antibody infusions than in those who did not.

UPMC’s data also showed a stronger positive effect the earlier patients received the treatment after contracting the virus, and a very low rate of adverse reactions to the infusion, all of which were mild.

“If there’s one key take-away that we’re seeing in our data, it’s this: If you get COVID-19 and are at higher risk for severe illness, ask your doctor about monoclonal antibodies,” said Graham Snyder, M.D., M.S., medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at UPMC and associate professor in Pitt’s School of Medicine. “Don’t hesitate. Early treatment, while your symptoms are still mild, may be essential.”