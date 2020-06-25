Bloomsburg, PA -- In an effort to ensure that our event provides both a safe and enjoyable environment for all guests, participants, sponsors/exhibitors, partners, Fairgrounds and event staff and the local community the Bloomsburg 4-Wheel Jamboree will be implementing the following:

All guests will be required to have a mask to enter the grounds

All guests must practice social distancing

All guests should wear masks when unable to social distance

Extra cleaning of common areas and bathrooms will be conducted

Soap and hand sanitizer will be available

Social distancing in the grandstands will be required

Access to indoor spaces will be moderated to ensure proper social distancing

Staff will have appropriate safety practices in place including face masks, gloves for ticket takers, face shields, and other precautions

Bonnier Events ensures that adjustments will be made to any additional mandates from the Fairgrounds and any problematic areas at the event

Any guest who is concerned about their safety, has underlying health concerns or is showing any possible symptoms is highly encouraged to wait to participate in another event in the future and not participate in the Bloomsburg 4-Wheel Jamboree at this time.

Bonnier Events appreciates your cooperation during this unprecedented situation to protect the health and safety of attendees, participants, exhibitors and staff.