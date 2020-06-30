Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams, including the Williamsport Crosscutters, with players for the 2020 season.

As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Crosscutters Principal Owner Peter Freund stated, “While this difficult decision was not ours to make, we feel it was the right one, for players, coaches, front office staff, stadium workers and most importantly Minor League fans across the country.”

In the coming days Cutters staff will be reaching out to our 2020 season tickets holders, sponsorship partners and those who had already planned group outings at the ballpark, to answer your questions and provide options moving forward. Now, more than ever, we ask for the continued support of our fans, business partners and the greater Williamsport community.

In addressing concerns regarding the 2021 season, the Crosscutters expect to again field a team under Major League Baseball's umbrella. In addition, the team looks forward to co-hosting another MLB Little League Classic while also playing an important role in the future growth and reach of MLB.

While the Crosscutters offices at BB&T Ballpark remain closed to the general public, fans with questions can reach the front office by calling (570) 326-3389 or via email at mail@crosscutters.com.