Selinsgrove, Pa. – A COVID-19 case was reported at the Selinsgrove Area School District's Intermediate School on Friday, Superintendent Frank R. Jankowski announced.

"The person who is COVID-19 positive was exposed to a COVID-19 positive person outside of school," Jankowski said. "Due to this exposure, the person was subsequently tested, although never exhibiting symptoms."

The superintendent said the district performed contact tracing and proactively notified individuals needing to quarantine.

"We will also work with the PA Department of Health when they become formally involved in the process," Jankowski said.

The superintendent stressed the need to maintain health and safety expectations "while not overreacting to symptoms which may not be COVID-19 connected."

Students and families can refer to the district's COVID-19 Symptom Screening Tool on the school district's website and the child's primary care provider if in doubt.

"We would like to thank the individual/family for being proactive and communicating effectively with the district so we can facilitate as safe a learning environment as possible," Jankowski said.