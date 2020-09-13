An adult at Wingate Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, Bald Eagle Area School District Superintendent Scott Graham announced Sunday evening.

Learning options may not be changed, except for students who are forced to quarantine and their siblings, Graham said.

"Those students and staff that are required to quarantine have been contacted," Graham said."Should others begin experiencing symptoms, we will notify those parents and adults that would be affected."

The superintendent said he'd reconsider forbidding learning option changes if things change.

"If things change since this is a fluid situation, we will look to amend this decision," Graham said.

Graham announced the positive case via social media late Sunday afternoon.

The superintendent said he worked today with the Department of Health, Director of Elementary Education James Orichosky, and the nurses that serve Wingate Elementary.

"I will be monitoring this situation literally hour by hour," Graham said.

According to someone familiar with the situation, fall sports will not be impacted by the case.

