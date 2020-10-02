A little after 1 a.m. Friday morning, President Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19.

The questions abound. Where did the president and first lady become exposed to the virus? To whom might they have passed it on? What is the president’s prognosis as a 74-year-old who is overweight to overcome coronavirus? What should Americans be watching for?

“Generally we would say that when people start having symptoms, it would be within five to seven days of initial exposure,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna region. “It could be up to 14 days. But in general, the majority will have symptoms within five to seven days.”

Naturally, the testing is rigorous for those who have been in the president’s inner and outer circles. Reports immediately linked him to close advisor Hope Hicks, who tested positive earlier this week.

Additionally, two White House journalists--one of whom flew with President Trump on Air Force One on Saturday--are reported to have tested positive; RNC chair Ronna McDaniel has tested positive; and President of Notre Dame University John Jenkins, who was present at the Supreme Court Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden at the White House on Saturday, Sept. 26, tested positive.

And yet others who have also been near the president, including Vice President and Mrs. Pence, Mr. and Mrs. Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff, and even many of Trump’s children, have thus far reportedly tested negative.

“If we test those [people], it's not really surprising they're negative because it really is one snapshot in time," said Dr. Lopatofsky. “I could be negative today, and I could have a test tomorrow morning, and be positive,” he said.

Who should quarantine?

Dr. Lopatofsky sticks with the CDC recommendations when it comes to considering which individuals who are close to the president, or who have been physically near him or the first lady, should quarantine.

“It would be anyone that was around an infected person for more than 15 minutes without protection. So let's say for instance, I was infected. If we were within six feet of each other, and we weren't wearing the mask, then you should be quarantined,” he explained.

Predicting who may or may not be infected on a case-by-case basis is extremely difficult. However, said Dr. Lopatofsky, ”what we do know is that the virus is very, very contagious. Now, we know that it's likely more contagious than when it first emerged in the U.S.

“We think that the infectivity has actually increased. But the burden of disease seems to be decreasing. In other words, less people are becoming severe, or will come to the hospital, or need an intensive care unit as they did back in the spring. But it seems to be more contagious,” he said.

What to expect with President Trump?

Predicting what the president or first lady might be likely to experience is impossible. “What we do know is that there's a wide range for COVID-19,” Dr. Lopatofsky said. Regardless of a person’s age, symptoms can range from “absolutely zero” to “very very severe, even life-threatening.”

Additionally, risk increases with some underlying illnesses such as diabetes, or hypertension, or if a person smokes. Also a weakened immune system, because of stress or sleep deprivation, can factor in. “I suspect he has a significant amount of stress and maybe some sleep deprivation with the campaign trail, and probably his weight is a factor,” said Dr. Lopatofsky.

Physicians including Dr. Fauci on a national level, and Dr. Lopatofsky here in Pa., continually advocate “infection control 101” for COVID or most infections that are transmitted by COVID: the fundamentals of blocking attack.

“Hand washing, social distancing, masking. We just can't emphasize enough. It's not fancy. It doesn't involve testing or medical care, or require an order from a physician. It's very, very simple things, and highly effective, like the use of masks, to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Trump is regularly seen in public--even in crowds--without a mask. He was quoted during the first presidential debate mocking Joe Biden for his use of a mask, saying, “When needed, I wear masks. I don’t wear masks like him,” poking fun of the size of Biden's mask.

What to look for in the upcoming days

The New York Times reported Friday afternoon that Trump is experiencing cough, congestion, and a fever, according to people close to him.

“I think if we see that President Trump is walking around looking fine or with something consistent with a cold, that'd be very, very reassuring,” said Dr. Lopatofsky. “I think if he became hospitalized, that would be concerning.

“What we know is that the majority of patients that are going to have significant symptoms would be within that five to seven days. If we don't see signs that he's in the hospital or worsening, that would generally be a good sign.”