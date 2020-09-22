Harrisburg, Pa. – A federal judge denied the Wolf administration's request for a stay-of-decision on a recent court ruling which declared some of the Governor's COVID-19 restrictions were unconstitutional.

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed the stay request and asked the judge to uphold the Governor's limits to gathering size, citing the potential danger of large gatherings during a pandemic.

The stay was denied by U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, the same judge who made the original ruling. Stickman stated that the Wolf administration "did not proffer any specific evidence to differentiate between the danger allegedly posed by gatherings governed by specific numeric limitations and gatherings governed by occupancy limitations."

Stickman wrote, "Despite defendants having every opportunity to make a record, there is simply no evidence that would justify, from a constitutional perspective, the disparate treatment of gatherings."

The full decision of the court can be found here.

When asked about the denied stay request during a press conference, Governor Tom Wolf said, "I'm not a lawyer, but, it seems, since the stay was turned down, it seems like for the moment that the court ruling stands."

The state still plans to file an appeal to the case, said Gov. Wolf.