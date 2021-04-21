The second phase of Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grants is now open for eligible businesses in Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties.

During the first phase, 19 Northumberland County businesses received a combined $365,921, leaving $663,921 still available until the program closes on June 15; five Snyder County businesses received a combined $100,000, leaving $357,268 to be distributed; 67 Centre County businesses received $1,455,000, leaving $384,232; and seven Clinton County businesses received $185,000, leaving $252,560.

Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano encouraged more businesses to apply: “We know our hospitality businesses have been hit hard, so we hope more apply before these funds are gone,” he said.

Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz commented: “Most of the funds are still available in our county for this grant program, but it’s only available until June 15 or until they’re allocated, so we hope more hospitality businesses apply soon.”

Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe was pleased with the number of businesses that applied, and encouraged others to seize the opportunity quickly: “This has been another successful round of funding that is going directly to hurting businesses. The funds are going quickly, which shows tremendous need. At this rate, the grants will be awarded before June 15, so we encourage additional hospitality businesses to apply quickly.”

Clinton County Commissioner Miles Kessinger acknowledged the tremendous need for businesses in the county, adding: “These are grants that directly help our county’s hospitality businesses that are struggling from the pandemic’s impacts, so we hope to see more businesses apply as soon as possible.”

Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 to help alleviate 2020 revenue losses and pay for eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For-profit hospitality businesses can view full guidelines and apply at the Community Giving Foundation’s website at https://csgiving.org/chirp/.

Eligible hospitality industry businesses must be for-profit businesses such as hotels, restaurants, bars, and taverns. These businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the Accommodations subsector NAICS code (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) found here.

Eligibility includes, but is not limited to, having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth that does not exceed $15 million; a 25% reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019; and be located within Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties.

Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID relief funds; that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020; or had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.

Several counties have contracted with SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) to manage the CHIRP grant on their behalf. SEDA-COG will receive applications, determine eligibility for grant amounts, and disburse funds to qualifying businesses.

For more information, contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at (570) 522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org.