Danville, Pa. – Due to the impending severe weather in our area and continued nationwide weather-related supply chain challenges, Geisinger is rescheduling all first-dose and some second-dose COVID vaccines set for Thursday, Feb. 18.

Geisinger is reaching out to those individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled to provide a new appointment time.

The Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 18:

All Thursday, Feb. 18 first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Monday, March 1.

All Thursday, Feb. 18 second-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19.

The Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 18:

All Thursday, Feb. 18 first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Monday, March 1.

All Thursday, Feb. 18 second-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19.

The Geisinger Health Plan Building Vaccine Center (Danville) will close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18:

All Thursday, Feb. 18 first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Monday, March 1.

All Thursday, Feb. 18 morning second-dose vaccine appointments will proceed as scheduled.

All Thursday, Feb. 18 afternoon second-dose vaccines will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.

The Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center (Jenkins Township) will close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday:

All Thursday, Feb. 18 first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Sunday, March 7.

All Thursday, Feb. 18 morning second-dose vaccine appointments will proceed as scheduled.

All Thursday, Feb. 18 afternoon second-dose vaccines will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.

Those with vaccine appointments are also encouraged to check their myGeisinger accounts for updates on vaccine rescheduling or visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as Geisinger works as quickly as possible to reschedule appointments.

Changes to COVID vaccine schedules on Thursday, Feb. 18 are not related to the Pennsylvania Department of Health announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

“At no point did Geisinger ever use vaccine supply specifically designated for second doses to administer first doses. Since the very start of the COVID-19 vaccination process, we have worked closely with the state to specifically request what quantities we needed for first and second doses – and at no time have there been issues with us receiving the supply, until now. We look forward to the enhanced communication the state has vowed to provide.”