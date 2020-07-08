Washington, D.C. – Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) recognized UPMC Williamsport Dr. Rutul Dalal last week as a “PA-12 COVID-19 Hero” for his efforts in community engagement, sharing information, and frontline work during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Dalal has reassured the communities of central and northeastern Pennsylvania about healthcare surge capacity and testing capacity while providing useful information on COVID-19 preventative measures.

In March, Dr. Dalal joined Congressman Keller for a COVID-19 tele-town hall where he spoke to people from across the district on a wide-array of topics related to Coronavirus.

“In the early days of the pandemic, Dr. Dalal, along with the administration of UPMC Williamsport, provided a critical voice of reason, calm, and thoughtfulness in reassuring our community of local healthcare providers’ ability to deal with COVID-19,” Congressman Keller said on the House Floor.

“Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Dalal has spoken with many area lawmakers, community leaders and groups, and others while maintaining his hospital responsibilities on the front lines of fighting this terrible virus," added Keller. "For his work, professionalism, and expertise, Dr. Dalal is truly a PA-12 COVID-19 hero.”

Watch the full remarks from the House Floor HERE.