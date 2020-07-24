Williamsport, Pa. -- While preparing for this week's negotiations about federal COVID-19 relief legislation, Congressman Fred Keller spent last week meeting with business leaders and individual businesses across Central and Northeast Pennsylvania.

Throughout the week, Congressman Keller met with the Chamber of Business and Industry in Centre County, the Juniata River Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, as well as individual businesses.

Topics discussed included the effectiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for keeping employees on payroll and how to improve future iterations of the PPP.

Potential improvements include specifically designating funds to hard-hit industries like the hospitality industry and liability protections for businesses, hospitals, schools, and other entities. Keller also listened to businesses that were concerned about recent restrictions on bars and restaurants.

As part of his meetings, Congressman Keller held a roundtable at Priority Bicycles in Montgomery, met with employees at Pine Ridge Construction in Williamsport, and toured Linde Corporation’s facility in Pittston.