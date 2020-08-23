Pottsville, Pa. – Pennsylvania District 9 representative Congressman Dan Meuser revealed he test positive for COVID-19. He released a statement to the media Friday.
“As your member of Congress, I wanted to inform you that, very unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19," Meuser said. "I have been following all CDC health and safety guidelines, and will be taking all necessary actions, including postponing upcoming public events and working from home in quarantine until I receive a negative test result. I am thankful to God that my grown children were not at home and that my wife Shelley has tested negative."