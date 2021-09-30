CDC_Pa_COVID_map.jpg

All Pennsylvania counties remain in the high community transmission level, according to the CDC website, but Lycoming County stands out with a rate of increase greater than larger, surrounding counties. 

The Department of Health (DOH) and the CDC continue to track the status of hospitals as they respond to recent surges in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Geisinger and UPMC are reporting rates across each respective hospital network, which includes several northcentral Pa. counties. Lycoming County in particular has experienced a rapid increase in confirmed cases over the past six days -- 342 additional confirmed, positive cases since Fri, Sept. 24, according to the Department of Health.

Geisinger update

Geisinger has reported the following COVID-19 data as of midnight, Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Geisinger hospitals:

Patients hospitalized system-wide with COVID-19: 173

  • Of those, 90% were not fully vaccinated

Patients hospitalized systemwide with COVID-19 since May 1: 1,328

  • Of those, 91% were not fully vaccinated

Number of COVID-19 tests administered in past 2-weeks: 29,553

  • Average COVID-19 testing positivity rate in past two weeks: 12%
  • This is comparable with what Geisinger saw in early November 2020, before the winter surge
UPMC update

UPMC has provided the following update on COVID-19 cases throughout the system.  

As of Sept. 29, across the UPMC system in the U.S., UPMC hospitals are treating 582 inpatients who are positive for COVID-19: 52 are in UPMC hospitals in northcentral Pennsylvania.

Related to testing, "UPMC’s testing data is just a small piece of the testing being done in the region," according to spokesperson Tyler Wagner. For a more comprehensive snapshot of testing data, defer to the Pa DOH website which is inclusive of all testing centers (hospital, retail, etc.).

COVID-19 numbers in northcentral Pa. region

In northcentral Pa., the Pa. Department of Health is reporting the following cases. 

*These are the reported confirmed cases. The DOH's totals add "probable" cases, but NorthcentralPa.com is reporting only the cases listed as "confirmed."

Total confirmed cases in Pa.: 1,186,708 (+4,092 since Friday, Sept. 24)

  • Bradford- Confirmed: 5,714 (+119 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 107 
  • Centre- Confirmed: 17,495 (+267 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 235
  • Clinton- Confirmed: 3,884 (+107 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 71
  • Columbia- Confirmed: 6,308 (+130 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 143
  • Lycoming- Confirmed: 12,057 (+342 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 323
  • Montour- Confirmed: 2,072 (+36 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 68
  • Northumberland- Confirmed: 9,858 (+223 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 388
  • Potter - Confirmed: 1,345 (+56 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 29
  • Snyder- Confirmed: 3,390 (+95 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 92 
  • Sullivan- Confirmed: 434 (+4 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 24
  • Tioga- Confirmed: 3,095 (+74 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 119
  • Union- Confirmed: 5,265 (+102 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 95

