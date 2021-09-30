The Department of Health (DOH) and the CDC continue to track the status of hospitals as they respond to recent surges in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Geisinger and UPMC are reporting rates across each respective hospital network, which includes several northcentral Pa. counties. Lycoming County in particular has experienced a rapid increase in confirmed cases over the past six days -- 342 additional confirmed, positive cases since Fri, Sept. 24, according to the Department of Health.

Geisinger update

Geisinger has reported the following COVID-19 data as of midnight, Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Geisinger hospitals:

Patients hospitalized system-wide with COVID-19: 173

Of those, 90% were not fully vaccinated

Patients hospitalized systemwide with COVID-19 since May 1: 1,328

Of those, 91% were not fully vaccinated

Number of COVID-19 tests administered in past 2-weeks: 29,553

Average COVID-19 testing positivity rate in past two weeks: 12%

This is comparable with what Geisinger saw in early November 2020, before the winter surge

UPMC update

UPMC has provided the following update on COVID-19 cases throughout the system.

As of Sept. 29, across the UPMC system in the U.S., UPMC hospitals are treating 582 inpatients who are positive for COVID-19: 52 are in UPMC hospitals in northcentral Pennsylvania.

Related reading: Q&A with a Doc: When COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, deaths rise

Related to testing, "UPMC’s testing data is just a small piece of the testing being done in the region," according to spokesperson Tyler Wagner. For a more comprehensive snapshot of testing data, defer to the Pa DOH website which is inclusive of all testing centers (hospital, retail, etc.).

COVID-19 numbers in northcentral Pa. region

In northcentral Pa., the Pa. Department of Health is reporting the following cases.

*These are the reported confirmed cases. The DOH's totals add "probable" cases, but NorthcentralPa.com is reporting only the cases listed as "confirmed."

Total confirmed cases in Pa.: 1,186,708 (+4,092 since Friday, Sept. 24)

Bradford- Confirmed: 5,714 (+119 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 107

Centre- Confirmed: 17,495 (+267 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 235

Clinton- Confirmed: 3,884 (+107 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 71

Columbia- Confirmed: 6,308 (+130 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 143

Lycoming- Confirmed: 12,057 (+342 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 323

Montour- Confirmed: 2,072 (+36 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 68

Northumberland- Confirmed: 9,858 (+223 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 388

Potter - Confirmed: 1,345 (+56 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 29

Snyder- Confirmed: 3,390 (+95 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 92

Sullivan- Confirmed: 434 (+4 since Fri, Sept. 24); Deaths: 24

Tioga- Confirmed: 3,095 (+74 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 119

Union- Confirmed: 5,265 (+102 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 95