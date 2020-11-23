Williamsport, Pa. – The Community Theatre League (CTL) announced it will be closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Theatre announced the temporary closure in a post on their Facebook page Monday morning.
Williamsport, Pa. – The Community Theatre League (CTL) announced it will be closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Theatre announced the temporary closure in a post on their Facebook page Monday morning.
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Would you like to receive our daily local newsletter? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.