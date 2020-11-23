Williamsport, Pa. – The Community Theatre League (CTL) announced it will be closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Theatre announced the temporary closure in a post on their Facebook page Monday morning.

"Our first priority is always the safety of our patrons, volunteers, students and staff. We will be taking all of the necessary steps to ensure that we continue keeping everyone in our spaces safe," the Theatre said in the post.

Contact tracing was conducted and those close to the individual who tested positive have been notified of their potential exposure, according to CTL.

Additionally, the employee who tested positive was at two events last week at the Theatre.

"Participants at the Wednesday night “Charlie Brown Christmas” auditions and Thursday night Pound Class should be advised that the employee was at both of these events - but the individual did not spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of those auditioning or those participating in the pound class," said CTL.

All in-person rehearsals, classes, lessons and performances at the Community Theater League have been canceled for the next two weeks.

Currently, the Theatre plans to re-open the box office and resume educational classes on Dec. 7.