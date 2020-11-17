Williamsport, Pa. -- Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito suggested at a county commissioner meeting on Tuesday that it's time for increased conversation about COVID-19 mitigation efforts the county should consider taking to protect residents.

Pennsylvania has 57 counties in substantial transmission, including Lycoming. "If we could get ourselves out of that list it would help us tremendously," said Mirabito. "We need to be more proactive and vigilant and I take responsibility for this also as a county commissioner."

Mirabito said he thought the county response to COVID-19 could have been better. "I would give us a C,” he said. “I like to get A pluses. Why do I say a C? I say that because I think that people have to take seriously this idea of wearing masks.”

Many large companies are operating virtually through April 2021, and Mirabito suggested that working virtually can be done on the county level as well.

"We should talk about all non-essential employees working virtually, with the goal being to protect our central employees, as well as other members of the community," Mirabito said.

Mirabito also suggested investing COVID-19 funds into testing, citing Lock Haven University as an institution that is using testing to their advantage. "They've spent over $300,000 on testing to try to make sure that when they find someone who's positive, they isolate that person and they quarantine that person from other students," Mirabito said. "And they've been very successful in keeping the rates down."

The university's COVID-19 dasboard boasts a current positivity rate of just 1.7% and an overall positivity rate of 4.2%.

The PA Dept. of Health, however, is reporting 5,900 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday.

Commissioner Tony Mussare, who attended the meeting virtually via telephone said, "This stuff is real. There's no question about it." Mussare thanked the public for prayers for a family member who is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Watching a loved one battle the virus, "is an eye opening experience," he said, "and one that has certainly changed my attitude towards the danger of COVID."

While the commissioners offered prayers for those suffering with the virus, actions are what many, including state officials, are advocating. Dr. Rachel Levine outlined new travel orders and testing requirements for people entering the state in a press conference on Tuesday.

Commissioner Chairman Scott Metzger voiced displeasure with the Wolf administration's communication with individual counties. He also disagreed with Mirabito's 'C' rating. "I feel the county has done a very good job. I don't think we've done an average job, I think we've done a very good job. Is there room for improvement? Absolutely," he said.

Metzger referred to the county's COVID-19 team made up of the Coroner, Director of Public Safety, and several officials in the county government that meet on a regular basis to discuss appropriate safety measures, including 16 different directives. A safety plan was enacted for the buildings, the facilities are sprayed three times a day, shields were installed, and masking is required, he added.

The team is also working away from the terminology of "essential" and "non-essential" workers and adopt a four-category system instead. First would be the "24/7" workers which includes prison workers and 9-11 operators. Second are "operational" staff, the on-call and public safety sector. Third are "mission essential," and fourth are the "essential as-needed," separating workers into

"Everyone is essential," said Metzger.

The commissioners agree that shutting down the economy is not a solution and would present greater overall strain on the economy and residents of the county. "But we need to keep pople out of the flow of the virus," Mirabito said, and there should be a way to impose restrictions without shutting the economy down.

Requiring masking and having people who can work from home stay home are two important steps toward getting out of the "substantial transmission" category, said Mirabito.