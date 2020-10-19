Bloomsburg, Pa. – At a meeting on Thursday, the Columbia County Commissioners Chris Young, Rich Ridgway, and David Kovach approved a formal agreement with Bloomsburg University to use part of the county's COVID County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) to purchase rapid coronavirus test cartridges. The cartridges will be supplied to the university to test students.

Columbia County will purchase approximately 12,750 test cartridges at an estimated cost of $510,000, of which $350,000 will come from the CRBG. Bloomsburg University will provide Columbia County the remaining $160,000 to supplement the CRBG funding, covering the remaining costs of the test cartridges. Of the 12,750 cartridges, 7,832 will be used for returning student testing, 3,916 (50% of the student body) for the semester, and then 1,000 for local residents.

“I extend my appreciation to Commissioners Young, Ridgway, and Kovach for their support and collaboration on this plan,” said BU President Bashar Hanna. “This partnership between BU and Columbia County will go a long way in keeping our students and all residents healthy and safe. Testing will certainly help identify positive individuals and contain the spread of the virus. Still, we must all remain vigilant and continue to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.”

“The University and its students are an important part of life in Columbia County,” said Commissioner Chris Young. “The investment we are making on behalf of our residents will benefit everyone as we look to combat the spread of the virus.”

Currently there are 807 BU students in the fall semester with permanent home addresses within Columbia County, with over 1,000 employees (out of 1,350) also living within the county. Those employees have a total payroll of $38.7 million, making a significant impact on the county's economy. In addition, $8.4 million of operational spending to vendors headquartered within Columbia and Montour counties. BU students also spend more than $59 million annually in the county.