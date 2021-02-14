Oxford, England – The University of Oxford will begin testing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as 6 years old.

"This study will enable us to assess if children can be protected from COVID-19 with this new vaccine," the University said on its vaccine study in children website.

Recruitment for the study is limited to the United Kingdom, with some sites only accepting children aged 6-11 years old.

Researchers will randomly select participants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or a control injection. Participants won't know if they've received the COVID vaccine until the study is over. Blood tests and other information will be collected along the way, including tracking symptoms that occur after vaccination.

A total of 300 participants aged 6-17 will be recruited. Up to 240 of them will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The trial length is one year and consists of five total visits. Participants will be reimbursed £10, the equivalent of $13.84 USD, per visit.

"You/your child may benefit from protection from COVID-19 disease as a result of receiving the vaccine which has shown to have 60-90% efficacy against infection in adults," the University says on its website.

The vaccine study in children is described in detail on the University's website.