New York City, NY – As the new COVID-19 variant omicron continues to spread, pediatric hospitalizations have increased by nearly 400 percent in December.

According to a report by WABC-TV, the number of children in New York City hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 395 percent from Dec. 11 to Dec. 23. The New York State Department of Health called the surge in cases a "striking increase" urging parents and guardians to take action.

From Dec. 5 to the current week, none of the 5- to 11-year-old children admitted to New York City Hospitals with COVID-19, WABC-TV reports.

The increase in pediatric admissions in New York City has sparked concerns among health officials and leaders of other states, especially given the highly transmissible nature of the omicron variant and the limited number of pediatric ICU beds.

Not only has the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 double across the U.S., but child hospitalizations have outpaced adult hospitalizations across the country for the past two weeks, according to analysis of Department of Health and Human Services data by NBC News.

There are currently 57 pediatric ICU hospital beds and 329 pediatric non-ICU hospital beds available in the entire state of Pennsylvania, according to Pa. Department of Health (DOH) data as of Dec. 28.

Locally, DOH data reports there are zero pediatric ICU beds and one pediatric non-ICU hospital bed available in Lycoming county. In Montour county, DOH data reports one pediatric ICU bed and one pediatric non-ICU bed are available.