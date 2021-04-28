The CDC has released new guidelines for vaccinated individuals.

Choosing safer activities is the CDCs recommendation. According to their website, experts say:

If you are fully vaccinated you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

When choosing safer activities, consider how COVID-19 is spreading in your community, the number of people participating in the activity, and the location of the activity.

Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities, and fully vaccinated people can participate in some indoor events safely, without much risk.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, find a vaccine.

The organization has released a colorful graphic to help people understand the changes.

According to CDC.gov, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

You can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.

If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States. You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it. You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States. You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel. You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live in a group setting (like a correctional or detention facility or group home) and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.



For now, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:

NBC news reported that 54% of adults in the U.S. have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Hospitalizations across the nation are reported to be down by 9%.

The risk of transmission during outdoor activities is "minisculely low," according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director.

And while the U.S. is making progress to overcome COVID-19, Dr. Fauci reminds us that over 570,000 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus nationwide.

However, the lifting of mask requirements for outdoor activities comes as welcome news as the weather turns warmer.