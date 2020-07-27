Cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in all states and many areas are experiencing community spread of the disease. Travel, both interstate or international, increases the likelihood of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Due to this, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) continues to update its recommendations for travelers to help prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID.

The CDC recommends individuals stay home as much as possible, especially if their trip is not essential, and practice social distancing especially if they are at higher risk of severe illness. Anyone who is sick or may be with someone who is sick is urged to remain home.

Any individual from Pennsylvania who has traveled, or plans to travel, to a state where COVID-19 infection rate is high, to stay at home and isolate for 14 days upon returning to Pennsylvania.

The states with increasing cases are listed below:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

The United States remains under a Level 4 Travel Advisory due to continued increases in COVID cases. Therefore, all U.S. citizens are advised to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States are urged to arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.

In addition, all U.S. citizens who live abroad are urged to avoid all international travel. As many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, they are implementing new travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice. All of these could impact the ability of U.S citizens who live abroad to return to their homes should they choose to travel.

Airlines have canceled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or canceled trips. Individuals who still choose to travel internationally may have their plans severely disrupted and may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe.

For further reading or FAQ regarding travel and quarantine, visit the CDC website and read the travel recommendations frequently asked questions.