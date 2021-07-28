Washington, D.C. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated it's guidance on mask wearing and COVID-19 yesterday.

The new guidance now recommends all individuals, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear masks indoors, especially in areas where transmission rates are high. The CDC also recommends that all K-12 children, as well as teachers and school staff members, wear masks in school this fall.

Previously, the CDC issued guidance saying fully-vaccinated individuals did not need to wear masks while indoors or outdoors, although social distancing and other precautionary measures were still recommended.

The updated guidance comes as concerns about increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and the highly infectious delta variant are growing in the United States. Public health officials anticipate a surge of infections this fall, as children return to school and colder weather brings more events inside.

Positive COVID-19 cases have already started to increase in pockets across the United States, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates. For example, Mississippi and Louisiana have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country and had the highest rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations last week, as reported by CNBC.

The new CDC guidance is recommended but it is up to state and city leaders to decide whether to enforce or reinstate mask requirements. Currently, the state of Pennsylvania has not announced any plans to reinstate the mask mandate.