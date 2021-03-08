Washington, D.C. – New federal health guidance offers a hopeful glimpse into a future filled with more family time and socialization for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced today new guidelines for safely socializing among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. According to the CDC, individuals who are two weeks past their final shot can safely spend time with unvaccinated members of a single household without wearing masks or social distancing.

This is good news for grandparents and older relatives, many of whom have not been able to spend time with their grandchildren or close relatives since the early days of the pandemic.

The CDC also stated that fully vaccinated individuals can safely gather with other fully vaccinated individuals. Additionally, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or be tested after a potential or confirmed exposure to the virus, if they do not show symptoms.

However, individuals who live in a group setting (like a correctional or detention facility or group home) and have a confirmed or potential exposure to COVID-19 should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if they do not show symptoms, according to the CDC.

Vaccinated individuals should still take precautions, like wearing a mask and social distancing, when in public or socializing with members of multiple households, according to the CDC. Additionally, domestic and international travel is still discouraged.