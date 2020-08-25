"Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19." This is the advice from the CDC who recently, and somewhat quietly, revised their travel recommendations.

According to USA Today, "the CDC updated its travel requirements online Friday, advising travelers to 'follow state, territorial, tribal, and local recommendations or requirements after travel.'"

Previously, the CDC guidelines recommended a 14-day quarantine for travelers returning from international destinations or areas with a high concentration of coronavirus cases.

The CDC website offers “after-travel” recommendations based now on individual countries. The website includes a map of reported cases in the United States.

"You can get COVID-19 during your travels," reports the CDC, which recommends researching the virus impact and spread in the area in which you plan to travel. If you become infected while traveling, you are able to spread the virus to loved ones--particularly someone at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, the CDC reminds.

Continue to check the state, local, and territorial governments' requirements prior to traveling regarding mandatory testing or quarantine or other entry restrictions.

The following states continue to require you to either isolate, test negative, or if you're a resident, isolate when you return from traveling: Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Continued recommendations from the CDC include: