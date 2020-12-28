UPMC_vaccine_prep_2020.jpg

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance on Saturday that clarifies information about the COVID-19 vaccine for people with underlying health conditions. 

"mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to people with underlying medical conditions provided they have not had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccine," the CDC said on their website.

People with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

"People with weakened immune systems should also be aware of the  potential for reduced immune responses to the vaccine, as well as the need to continue following all current guidance to protect themselves against COVID-19," the CDC said.

The CDC clarified vaccine information for people with specific medical conditions, including Guillain-Barre syndrome and Bell's Palsy.

