Masks will no longer be required on public transportation—at least for the time being, according to a statement from the White House.

A federal court struck down the federal mask mandate for public transportation on Monday, April 18, overturning CDC guidelines that continue to encourage masking on public transit. The court argued that the CDC "exceeded its authority" in implementing the mandate, according to the court summary.

The mandate has been under fire for weeks, but was recently extended until May 3 before this court decision came down. Previously, airline CEOs requested an end to the mandate; and governors from 21 states sued the Biden administration last month to end it, according to NPR.

The White House is expected to review the court decision in coming days.

