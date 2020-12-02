Washington, D.C. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed the recommended quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days today, reflecting recent research and data models studying virus spread.

The CDC's guidelines now recommends that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and showed symptoms can be around others "10 days after symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours with no fever-reducing medication, and other symptoms are improving."

Individuals who tested positive but had no symptoms can be around others 10 days after testing positive.

Dr. John Brooks chief medical officer for CDC’s Covid-response told CNBC that "ending a quarantine after 10 days without a negative test leads to about 1% risk of spreading the virus to others, based on modeling by the CDC and outside researchers. After a seven-day quarantine with a negative test, there’s about a 5% chance of spreading the virus."

Although the quarantine period recommendation is shorter, CDC officials still recommend monitoring your symptoms and, if possible, isolating for the full 14 days.

It is hoped that the shorter time will encourage more people to follow CDC guidelines and aid with slowing the spread of the virus, as rising COVID-19 cases are pushing hospitals across the United States towards a breaking point.