The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have recommended a "pause" in the delivery of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate six cases of blood clots.

The CDC and FDA released a joint statement that said, "As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine."

According to the statement, all six cases administered in the U.S. occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Treatment would typically an anticoagulant drug which in these particular cases, the CDC and FDA report, may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.

The pause is out of an "abundance of caution."

Patients who received the J&J vaccine and experience the following symptoms within three weeks should contact their healthcare provider:

severe headache

abdominal pain

leg pain

shortness of breath

The FDA will host a media briefing later today that will be available on the FDA’s YouTube channel.