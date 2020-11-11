Washington, D.C. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidance on mask wearing yesterday to reflect new data findings. The CDC guidelines now say that masks protect the wearer, as well as the others nearby.

The CDC guidelines now say that masks are "primarily intended to reduce the emission of virus-laden droplets" and they "also help reduce inhalation of these droplets by the wearer."

Previously, the CDC emphasized mask-wearing to protect the spread of virus to others. The new guidelines, however, state that those who wear a mask are also better protected from exposure to infectious COVID-19 particles.

"The community benefit of masking for SARS-CoV-2 control is due to the combination of these effects; individual prevention benefit increases with increasing numbers of people using masks consistently and correctly," said the CDC.

The CDC also specified that "multi-layered cloth masks" are the most effective at blocking infectious particles.

Multiple studies cited by the CDC report provided evidence that wearing a mask protected individuals from infection, including:

A study of an outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which found that use of face coverings on-board was associated with a 70% reduced risk.

Investigations involving infected passengers aboard flights longer than 10 hours, which suggested that masking prevented in-flight transmissions.

An investigation of a high-exposure event, in which 2 symptomatically ill hair stylists interacted for an average of 15 minutes with each of 139 clients during an 8-day period. Both the stylists and clients wore masks and the investigation found that none of the 67 clients developed infection.

A study of 124 Beijing households multiple COVID-19 infections, found that mask use by the patient and family contacts before the patient developed symptoms reduced transmission within the households by 79%.



A study from Thailand documented that, among more than 1,000 persons interviewed as part of contact tracing investigations, those who reported having always worn a mask during high-risk exposures experienced a greater than 70% reduced risk of acquiring infection compared with those who did not wear masks.

The new guidelines come as positive cases and hospitalizations are at an all time high in the United States.