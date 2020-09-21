Washington, D.C. – The Center for Disease Control's (CDC) has made multiple changes to its guidelines on COVID-19, including a recent update on how the virus spreads through the air, which has since been removed.

The changes to the CDC guidelines, which were noticed over the weekend, stated that aerosols are "thought to be the main way the virus spreads" and noted that poorly ventilated indoor spaces are high risk areas for spreading the virus, according to the Washington Post.

The new changes have since been removed from the CDC's website.

"A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted," reads a notice pinned to the top of the CDC's page.

This is the latest in a series of updates and changes the CDC has made to their COVID-19 guidelines and information since mid-summer.

The ability of COVID-19 to spread through tiny aerosol particles has been discussed by numerous health experts and scientists over the past few months. In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a report about the spread of the virus through aerosols which underscored the importance of masks and suggested the use of air filters could be effective methods of prevention.

It is unclear if the CDC will re-publish the guidelines on the role aerosol particles play in the spread of the virus. We will share updates on the story as soon as they become available.