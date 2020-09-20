The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reversed course on a controversial COVID-19 testing guideline.

Previously the agency said that people who came into close contact with an infected person didn't need to get tested if they didn't feel sick.

The agency now recommends that individuals who are exposed to a COVID-19-infected person be tested, whether they're asymptomatic or not.

Dr. Silvia Chiang, pediatric infectious disease expert at Brown University, told the Associated Press that the CDC's former policy was "not consistent with the basic principles of controlling an epidemic."

On Friday, the CDC changed the controversial guideline.

"People (should get tested) who have had close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19," the CDC's testing guidelines now read.

Agency officials declined the AP's request for comment.

Read the CDC's COVID-19 testing guidelines here.