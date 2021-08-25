All Pennsylvania counties have transitioned into either substantial or high levels of community transmission for COVID-19 according to the latest CDC Data Tracker statistics. With no remaining counties listed in the moderate phase for community transmission state COVID numbers have continued to rise with 27,914 new confirmed cases in the past 12 days.

Only 15 of 67 Pennsylvania counties remain in the substantial level and the remainder are considered high due to a wave of community transmission and case numbers.

Latest vaccination recommendations

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the first COVID vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine which has been available under Emerergency Use Authorization (EUA) since December officially passed the FDA's testing process and was authorized and approved for people ages 16 and older.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

The FDA evaluates a multitude of things such as the manufacturing process, vaccine testing results and inspection of sites following a manufacturer's submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA)

“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.” Woodstock continued.

The Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15, the Moderna vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still an active EUA and undergoing testing.

With the academic school year set to begin next week in the region, some schools are reconsidering and potentially tweaking their Health and Safety Plans amidst the rise in COVID-19 numbers.

A group of area physicians have sent a letter signed by 47 physicians to area K-12 school boards containing pertinent information and data in regards to Delta, increased transmissibility, hospitalization, and benefits of masking in schools. The physicians have also been circulating a link to a petition at Change.org for a mask mandate.

The Loyalsock Township Board of Directors have scheduled a "Special Meeting of the Board of Directors" for Thursday August 26 at 7 p.m. to discuss the Health and Safety Plan for the district.

Danville Area School district will be following mandated guidelines set forth by the PA DOH, and CDC in relation to masks as reccomendations and mandates may change.

Selinsgrove Area School District will be opting for a voluntary option to wear a mask along with the Keystone Central School District. Keystone Central has not publicly posted a Health and Safety Plan review update since July 8, 2021.

COVID-19 numbers in northcentral Pa. region

In northcentral Pa., the Pa. Department of Health is reporting the following cases.

*These are the reported confirmed cases. The DOH's totals add "probable" cases, but NorthcentralPa.com is reporting only the cases listed as "confirmed."

Total confirmed cases in Pa.: 1,068,775 (+27,914 since Friday, Aug. 13)

Bradford- Confirmed: 5,222 (+66 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 99 (34.3% fully vacc; 39.4% partially).

Centre- Confirmed: 15,896 (+208 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 230 (50.9% fully vacc; 59% partially)

Clinton (HIGH)- Confirmed: 3,458 (+56 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 69 (36% fully vacc; 41.6% partially)

Columbia (HIGH)- Confirmed: 5,554 (+138 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 136 (51.9% fully vacc; 58% partially)

Lycoming (HIGH)- Confirmed cases: 10,378 (+180 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 301 (43.6% fully vacc; 49.2% partially)

Montour- Confirmed: 1,881 (+19 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 67 (65.6% fully vacc; 70.8% partially)

Northumberland (HIGH)- Confirmed: 8,596 (+175 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 366 (49.1% fully vacc; 55.4% partially)

Potter - Confirmed: 1,131 (+28 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 26 (27.1 % fully vacc; 27.8% partially)

Snyder (HIGH)- Confirmed: 2,945 (+71 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 87 (37.8% fully vacc; 45.6% partially)

Sullivan- Confirmed: 368 (+14 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 21 (40.9% fully vacc; 65% partially)

Tioga- Confirmed: 2,667 (+38 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 113 (36.3% fully vacc; 38.8% partially)

Union- Confirmed: 4,778 (+67 since Friday, Aug. 13); Deaths: 90 (49.1% vully vacc; 55.9% partially)