Pennsylvania counties have transitioned into either substantial or high levels of community transmission for COVID-19 according to the latest CDC Data Tracker statistics.

On Monday, only one Pennsylvania county remained "low," but has now upgraded to moderate. Only 12 of 67 Pennsylvania counties remain in the moderate level and 55 are listed substantial to high.

Latest vaccination recommendations

The CDC released new information earlier in the week in regards to vaccinations for pregnant women.

“The CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

Continuing a busy week for the CDC, on Friday a key panel voted unanimously to recommend a booster shots for Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for those most at risk. About 2.7% of Americans fall into the category of immunocompromised at risk Americans the CDC is recommending.

Both the FDA and the CDC said, as of now, booster shots are not necessary outside of the recommendation.

COVID-19 numbers in northcentral Pa. region

In northcentral Pa., the Pa. Department of Health is reporting the following cases. *These are the reported confirmed cases. The DOH's totals add "probable" cases, but NorthcentralPa.com is reporting only the cases listed as "confirmed."

Total confirmed cases in Pa.: 1,040,861 (+5,909 since Monday, Aug. 9)

Bradford- Confirmed: 5,156 (+20 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 97 (33.7.5% fully vacc; 38.5% partially).

Centre- Confirmed: 15,688 (+51 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 229 (50.1% fully vacc; 57.8% partially)

Clinton (HIGH)- Confirmed: 3,402 (+24 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 68 (35.2% fully vacc; 40.% partially)

Columbia- Confirmed: 5,416 (+29 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 136 (51.1% fully vacc; 56.9% partially)

Lycoming- Confirmed cases: 10,198 (+55 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 300 (42.6% fully vacc; 48.1% partially)

Montour- Confirmed: 1,862 (+7 since Monday, Aug. 9; Deaths: 67 (64.7% fully vacc; 69.6% partially)

Northumberland- Confirmed: 8,421 (+37 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 365 (48.1% fully vacc; 54% partially)

Potter (HIGH)- Confirmed: 1,103 (+6 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 25 (26.5 % fully vacc; 27.1% partially)

Snyder- Confirmed: 2,874 (+12 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 86 (36.9% fully vacc; 44.8% partially)

Sullivan- Confirmed: 354 (+0 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 21 (40.1% fully vacc; 64.2% partially)

Tioga- Confirmed: 2,629 (+6 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 113 (35.6% fully vacc; 38.1% partially)

Union- Confirmed: 4,711 (+10 since Monday, Aug. 9); Deaths: 90 (48.2% vully vacc; 54.8% partially)