Canton, Pa. — This morning Canton’s Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs announced that the district would be switching to remote learning, starting tomorrow, Thursday Sept. 24.

The announcement was shared to the District's facebook page early this afternoon. In the message, Briggs confirmed a teacher tested positive for COVID-19, with whom multiple students had been in close contact. The message also cited continued testing and a shortage of drivers for transportation as reasons for the switch to remote learning.

As of now, the school district stated they plan to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. All extra-curricular activities and sports will continue as planned.

Students, teachers, and staff were informed of the decision at 1 p.m. today. They were directed to collect personal belonging and anything needed for remote instruction before leaving school at the end of the day.