Harrisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania removed California from its travel advisory list according to an updated release sent out by the Department of Health.

If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Questions about travel and quarantine? Read the travel recommendations frequently asked questions.