Harrisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania removed California from its travel advisory list according to an updated release sent out by the Department of Health.
If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
Questions about travel and quarantine? Read the travel recommendations frequently asked questions.