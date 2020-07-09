First, it was toilet paper in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then it was meat. Now, retailers are saying there is a national shortage of U.S. coins. Signs about the coin shortage were posted recently at local stores, including Lowe’s, Fine Wines and Spirits, area gas stations, and convenience stores.

This week, signs were posted at registers at GIANT Market on E. Third Street in Williamsport. Ashley Flower, manager of public relations for GIANT Markets, said signs were posted at select registers stating they can only accept credit, debit, and electronic payments at this time due to the coin shortage.

Last month, the Federal Reserve began limiting allocation of coins to banks and financial institutions. In a statement, the Federal Reserve cited a decrease in coin deposits from financial institutions in the past few months as many non-essential businesses were closed. People staying home and not spending at stores meant less cash and coin was being circulated.

Now that states have been reopening businesses, the volume of orders of coins from financial institutions has increased, “resulting in the Federal Reserve’s coin inventory being reduced to below normal levels,” according to the statement.

Though some banks have reported having trouble obtaining coins, others have not been affected. Mike Patterson, chief planning officer of Horizon Federal Credit Union in Williamsport, said most of their members have direct deposits. “We don’t have a lot of business accounts that co me in for coins. Branches usually order a limited number of coins.”

Kathy Beamer, manager of Your Choice Convenient Store and the Exxon gas station on Broad Street in Montoursville, said she and other employees have resorted to wrapping coin from home and bringing it to the store.

"The bank limits us to $100 in quarters per week. They said the Federal Reserve is limiting them, so they have to limit us, too," Beamer said. Like other retailers, they have signs asking customers to pay in coins if they are able.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Mint continues to produce coins. The Federal Reserve hopes the coin shortage issue “will resolve once the economy opens more broadly and the coin supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns.”