Renovo, Pa. – As of 3 p.m. Friday, Bucktail Medical Center hadn't detected any COVID cases among residents or staff for the past 14 days, the hospital and nursing home announced.

"All staff and residents were tested Thursday and again Friday to confirm everyone in the building is negative," Bucktail Medical Center said.

That's not to say the hospital hasn't experienced its share of sorrow due to the ongoing pandemic.

"The past 27 days have been very difficult for all of us; we've lost four residents, one employee, and have seen tragic family losses with other employees," according to the company.

Still, the facility has been fortunate not to have seen greater losses.

"I want to thank everyone who faced the threat of COVID every day, everyone who worked extra hours to make sure good care was provided, and everyone who stepped out of their comfort zone to do whatever was needed," Bucktail Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Tim Reeves said.

Despite significant staffing challenges, several nursing staff worked "absurd hours" to ensure the residents were well cared for, Reeves said.

Maintenance staff made sure needs were met, dietary staff implemented policies to keep the building safe, purchasing found new sources of PPE and ER staff helped with resident care, according to Reeves.

The lab processed hundreds of COVID tests, clinic staff worked in the nursing home, office staff supported clinical staff, and therapy staff worked in both "red" and "green" zones.

" If you take a step back and look, everyone worked together toward a common goal; making sure our residents received proper care," Reeves said.

For more information about the facility's COVID-19 response and updates, visit their website.