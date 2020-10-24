Lewisburg, Pa. – Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Bucknell University Saturday evening, according to an email from President John Bravman.

"Contact tracing has begun. Your full and prompt cooperation will be critical," Bravman wrote.

All seven cases are students, he said. The total number of active cases at the school is now nine students and one employee.

"Return to your room (or off-campus residence) and remain in place. You may leave your residence for meal service or emergencies (such as a fire alarm)," Bravman wrote.

All gatherings on or off campus must cease immediately, he said. Instead, all gatherings planned for Sunday should be virtual.

"It is imperative that we act immediately to contain further spread of the virus," Bravman wrote.

The Emergency Response Team will meet Sunday morning.

Bravman will provide a campus update via email after that time, including information about in-person instruction for Monday and beyond.