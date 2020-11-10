Lewisburg, Pa. – Bucknell University currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to the University dashboard. The active cases include 20 students and 7 staff members, bring the total number of positive cases at the campus to 44.

This new rise in cases come just two weeks after a weekend increase of 11 new cases prompted the University to order all students to be tested and classes be conducted remotely on Oct. 25.

"While campus is not on lockdown, we are implementing increased restrictions designed to contain the spread while supporting students academically through the end of the semester," said University President John Bravman in an email to students and staff on Sunday.

Bravman said that all students will be tested this week and all classes will be done remotely. Campus buildings, including the library and gym are to remain open at "reduced capacity," according to the email.

Members of the Lewisburg community have expressed concerns regarding continued student parties held at off-campus, downtown locations.

In his email, Bravman remarked on the downtown gatherings saying, "I’m disappointed in some of the choices a small fraction of you have made, especially downtown behavior that we believe has contributed to this current situation."

Bravman also stated in his email that updates on the situation would be provided to students and staff on Tuesday or Wednesday after "additional testing results are available."