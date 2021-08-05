Lewisburg, Pa. – In response to rising COVID-19 cases, Bucknell University announced it is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor campus spaces and will be implementing weekly testing for unvaccinated staff and students.

The new policies are "in response to the recent significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Union County," according to the email sent to staff and students by Bucknell University today.

According to the email, masks are required "of everyone in all public and academic indoor campus spaces" and should be worn "regardless of social distancing or vaccination status." Masks are not required in private spaces or outdoors.

In addition, the university announced it will be requiring weekly on-campus testing for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated employees and students. The required testing will begin on August 11 and will be available every Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the Graham Building.

Bucknell joins a growing list of businesses and organizations changing their policies on masking in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Home Depot stores announced it would again require all employees and vendors to wear masks in the store and would ask customers to wear them, as well.

According to the Pa. Department of Health data, 42.1% of residents in Union county are fully vaccinated. Montour county has the highest vaccination rate with 72.9% of the population fully vaccinated.