The world woke to yet a new COVID-19 development Friday morning.

At 1 a.m. Donald Trump tweeted "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. Friday."

At 74 years of age and obese, experts say President Trump is among those in the high risk group for complications from the virus which has killed more than 200,000 Americans, and across the world more than 1,000,000.

The President regularly does not wear a mask, and has been in regular contact with close advisor Hope Hicks, who tested positive for the virus.

Following is a note released by the White House from Sean P. Conley, the President's physician:

"I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
 
The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.
 
The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."
 
 
 

