Harrisburg, Pa. – Private information of over 70,000 Pennsylvanians may have been exposed by a data security breach at an Atlanta-based company, the state Department of Health said Thursday.
The company was contracted to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing in Pennsylvania but its employees apparently shared confidential information via unauthorized Google accounts, according to the Associated Press.
Some of the leaked information included Pennsylvanians' phone numbers, emails, genders, sexual orientations and COVID-19 diagnoses, ABC27 reported.