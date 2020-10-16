Troy, Pa. – The Bradford County Correctional facility was placed on a lock down on Oct. 5 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The facility has now re-opened after conducting thorough testing of the inmates and staff members.

The lockdown was a precautionary measure to prevent any potential spread of the virus and ensure the safety of staff and inmates at the facility.

"We have no inmates positive at this time. All COVID-19 precautions have been taken and will continue to be followed," said Warden Donald Stewart.

The Bradford County Correctional facility is located at 15927 Route 6 in Troy, Pa. and the facility has a current population of 143 inmates.

Bradford county has recently seen a rise in positive cases, with 20 new confirmed cases reported by the Department of Health today.