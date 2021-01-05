Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now Troy, Pa. - It was confirmed late Monday afternoon that the Bradford County Correctional Facility has been shut down to visits due to positive cases of the COVID-19 virus at the facility.

"Yes, we are currently shut down for visits due to positive COVID cases in the jail. We have tested all inmates and staff and currently have 23 positive inmates and 1 positive staff. All inmates in affected areas are in quarantine," stated Don Stewart, Warden of the Bradford County Correctional Facility, to FNN.

These types of actions are expected to be taken by the facility for the safety of all. FNN wrote about the jail when they had a lockdown back in October when COVID-19 cases forced the facility to act out of safety for the inmates, their staff, and all outside individuals.

FNN hopes all goes well with the population inside the prison, as well as, for those who work at this facility. It is unknown at this time when this recent shut down will be lifted.