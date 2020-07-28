Bloomsburg, Pa. – "After much deliberation, local community concerns and concerns from local government, the board has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Bloomsburg Fair." This announcement was made today on the Bloomsburg Fair Facebook page.

"This was a very difficult decision, but our concern for the health and safety of our community outweighs our desire to host this years fair," said the post.

Fair Treasurer Cheri Bissinger confirmed to WKOK that the fair, scheduled from September 25-October 3, has indeed been canceled.

In a news conference last week, officials said, ‘maybe this isn’t the right time to have the fair.’

The recent Columbia-Montour Fireman’s Relief Carnival held on the fairgrounds earlier in July came under fire after a controversial Facebook post seeming to mock PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine circulated.

Additional concerns for lack of social distancing and mask wearing raised the question of whether or not the Fair could go on safely.

This would have been the fair's 165th year.