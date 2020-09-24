Harrisburg, Pa. – A bill, which would ease restrictions of bars and restaurants across Pennsylvania is on its way to the Governor's office after passing both the state house and senate.

The Bill, titled House Bill 2513, seeks to:

Allow restaurants and private events to be restored to 50% operating capacity with continued social distancing and sanitation measures

Eliminate the requirement for a meal to be purchased in order to buy an alcoholic beverage

Permit bar seating as long as social distancing is followed

Rescind the requirement of self-certification of compliance

“Many restaurant and tavern owners and employees have contacted me over the past six months. It is far past time to allow them to make a living while also ensuring the safety and well-being of their patrons. Those two concepts are not mutually exclusive. Let’s hope the governor will support our restaurants and taverns by signing this bill immediately," said Senator Gene Yaw (R-Bradford/Lycoming/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Union).

Restauranteur Matt Flinchbaugh, owner of Home Slice of Walden in Mechanicsburg and Flinchy’s in Camp Hill, Pa. lead a group of Central Pennsylvania business owners who praised the bill's passage.

“Like my business, the vast majority of bars and restaurants across the commonwealth have complied to date with all CDC, Governor’s Office and PA Department of Health orders for safe social distancing, mask wearing, physical barriers and other mitigation efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We do it because we value our employees’ and the public’s health and well-being. But today, we need help,” Flinchbaugh stated.

“HB 2513 moves us forward, protects public health while enabling us to make a living providing meals and experiences that bring joy and nourishment to millions of Pennsylvanians and visitors, not to mention support to our farmers, artists, musicians, florists and a plethora of vital small businesses and their workers.”

At this time, the bill would not eliminate the rule that requires an 11 p.m. "last call" and the removal of purchased alcoholic beverages at midnight.

“During the pandemic, we shouldn’t make restaurants a political football,” added Jen Fertenbaugh, co-owner of Café Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, Pa. "This measure is a reasonable compromise. It’s a step forward to get us back on track, preserves public health and the potential for our bars and restaurants to weather this pandemic while researchers find a vaccine.”

With colder temperatures sweeping through the Commonwealth, diners will become more reluctant to eat and drink outdoors, causing further damage to restaurants and bars. The coalition of Central Pennsylvania restaurants and bars is urging the House and Governor Wolf to pass the bill as quickly as possible.

House Bill 2513 passed the House by a vote of 146-56 and the Senate by a 43 - 6 vote. It will now go to the Governor's office for approval.