Wilkes Barre, Pa. - Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, a grassroots service organization established in 1895, is excited to announce that the Berwick Health and Wellness Fund is generously supporting PA 211 NE with a grant in the amount of $15,000.

Family Sevice Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania oversees PA 211 NE.

The Berwick Health and Wellness Fund is the original and largest fund of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. Its purpose is to improve the health and welfare of residents and 23 boroughs and townships in eastern Columbia and western Luzerne Counties.

Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, said the funds would be used to support information and referral services during the COVID-19 Pandemic and Recovery Period in the Berwick Region.

PA 211 NE provides a free telephone, text, and web information and referral service to thousands of human services ranging from food, housing insecurity, emergency shelter, aging, services to mental health access, child abuse/ neglect reports, drug and alcohol services, runaway help, utility assistance, homelessness, and victim services.