Benton, Pa. – The Benton Area School District will be transitioning to remote learning for the next two days.

Thursday, November 12th, and Friday, November 13th will be virtual learning days after a positive Covid-19 case in the school district.

The districts decision came after a district administrator tested positive forcing the school district to shut down district campuses for a thorough cleaning. The school will be contact tracing and evaluating next steps in the coming days.

"At this point there is no reason to believe that there was a substantial risk of transmission within our buildings," said the school district in a statement released today. "During this time, we urge everyone to continue safe practices, wear masks, socially distance, wash hands, and monitor for Covid symptoms."

If all goes as planned students will be able to return to regular in-person learning on Monday.