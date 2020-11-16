Harrisburg, Pa. – Across the United States, cases of COVID-19 are increasing and hospitals across the country are starting to get overwhelmed. In Pennsylvania, all eyes are on Governor Tom Wolf who has remained silent.

As cases increase each day, the question on many people's mind is will there be another shutdown?

During a press conference today, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that "nothing concrete" had been decided.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard update from today, Pennsylvania had a seven-day case increase of 26,215 cases, a statewide percent positivity of 9.6%, and a concerning 59 counties with substantial transmission status.

The Governors of multiple states have already instituted statewide mitigation measures to prevent further spread. Thirty-five states–plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico–now require masks to be worn in public, reports USA Today.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee's orders limiting dining to outdoor only, limiting stores and indoor religious services to 25% capacity, and banning gatherings with people from outside of the home go into effect today.

The state of Oregon banned indoor gatherings larger than six people as did the state of Michigan, which also stopped all in-person classes for colleges and high schools.

Over the weekend, multiple Governors from the Northeast, including Governor Tom Wolf, met over the weekend for an emergency weekend summit to discuss COVID-19 strategies.

Following the meeting, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced plans to lower indoor and outdoor capacity limits. Gathering limits have already been reduced in New York and Connecticut.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also implemented a 10:00 p.m. indoor service curfew on restaurants, bars, and gyms and a capacity limit of 10 people in private residences, which went into effect Friday night.

The topics discussed during the emergency summit discussion are unknown, but Gov. Murphy did tell NBC New York that "in-person schooling was on the agenda."

As of now, individual school districts have the full decision making power regarding school shutdowns, learning styles, and sports/extra curricular activities.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has provided guidelines for school districts, but schools are not required to follow them.

"The general consensus has been that schools are not a burgeoning or even minor spreader. He [Gov. Murphy] did indicate that the coalition intended to roll out specific guidance for college students returning to campus after Thanksgiving in the coming days," according to NBC New York.

Given the decisions of nearby state Governors, it is likely that Pennsylvania may soon see new restrictions of guidelines related to gathering sizes. However, exactly when, or if, those guidelines will be issued remains unknown.

"There are multi state discussions, those discussion continue, there's no specific announcement from them," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said when asked about the emergency Governors meeting during a press conference today.

There were 9,675 new cases reported over the weekend, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the statewide total of 269,613 positive cases.