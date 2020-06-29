Williamsport – Effective Monday, June 29, UPMC in the Susquehanna region’s COVID-19 outpatient collection site will be relocated from 609 Brandon Ave., Williamsport, to UPMC’s outpatient laboratory located at 900 Plaza Dr., Montoursville.

The collection site opened on March 23 as the pandemic began to appear in the region. The site was designed to proactively offer an option to reduce the stress on the system for testing based on the demand seen in cities and regions early in the outbreak across the U.S.

“We wanted to be ready for the worst-case scenario should the virus hit our region as hard as we were seeing it in other areas,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna region. “As the pandemic progressed, we luckily did not see a significant outbreak of the virus in the region. We’ve since ramped up our testing capabilities, and we’re now transitioning the site to align more efficiently with our laboratory services already in place.”

The collection site in Montoursville will offer testing by referral and with an appointment only. No walk-in testing is available. UPMC will continue to offer testing at its hospitals. UPMC providers will work with patients who meet testing requirements to identify the most appropriate testing site and referrals as needed.